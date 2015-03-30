March 30 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it
would omit a shareholder proposal that sought to link executive
pay to a measure of staff motivation from a vote at its annual
meeting in June after the U.S. securities regulator ruled in the
retailer's favor.
The proposal was submitted by Connecticut Treasurer Denise
Nappier in December. It called for a measure of "employee
engagement" to be used in tandem with financial metrics in
determining the pay of senior executives.
The Securities and Exchange Commission sided with Wal-Mart's
assertion that it could be omitted on the grounds that it had
already been "substantially implemented" in other ways by the
company, according to the ruling posted on the SEC's website.
"The SEC agreed that it could be excluded again this year on
that basis," Wal-Mart spokesman Randy Hargrove said, referring
to a similar version of the proposal that failed to make the
ballot last year as well.
The fate of the proposal had been in focus after Wal-Mart
announced in February that it would raise its minimum wage in a
move that was in part aimed at better engaging with and
retaining its rank-and-file staff.
While Nappier applauded Wal-Mart's decision on wages she had
argued that her proposal was still needed to ensure that
Wal-Mart was committed to investing in its workers over the
longer term. Her office oversees $40 million worth of the
retailer's shares in state pension and trust funds.
Earlier this month the SEC ruled against Wal-Mart in its bid
to omit a separate shareholder proposal, submitted by the
International Brotherhood of Teamsters General Fund, that calls
for an independent board chairman.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Chris Reese)