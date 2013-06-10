June 10 Wal-Mart Stores Inc shareholders
approved the election of all 14 director nominees at the
company's annual meeting last week, but many again voted against
Chief Executive Michael Duke and others as the company continued
to face fallout from a Mexican bribery scandal.
Some 12.1 percent of shareholders voted against Duke, while
10.1 percent voted against S. Robson Walton, the son of the
discount retailer's founder, according to results Wal-Mart made
public on Monday. Christopher Williams, chairman of the audit
committee, had 12.2 percent of votes cast against him.
Other directors got more than 90 percent support.
Duke and others were again targeted this year by large
pension funds and activist groups, as they were in 2012 after
allegations that Wal-Mart de Mexico bribed officials to expand
quickly in Mexico last decade, and that Wal-Mart executives
squelched an internal probe.
With a strong majority of votes cast in favor of each
director, a boardroom shake-up at the world's largest retailer
is unlikely. The Walton family also owns more than half of the
company's shares, making re-election of its board a foregone
conclusion.
For Wal-Mart's press release on the shareholder meeting
voting results: