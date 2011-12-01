* Wal-Mart unveils Shopycat gift buying app
* Retailer taps Facebook data to recommend gifts
By Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 30 Wal-Mart Stores Inc , the world's largest retailer, unveiled a new
social-networking application late on Wednesday, in a move to
latch onto one of the hottest trends in e-commerce.
WalMart launched Shopycat, which uses Facebook data to
recommend gifts to consumers, on the company's Facebook page.
This is one of the first products to roll out of
@Walmartlabs, a unit of the company based just south of San
Francisco that is developing social-networking and mobile
technologies for the retailer.
"Shopycat is the first step in what we think is a very
strategic area for the industry as a whole," said Venky
Harinarayan, senior vice president of WalMart Global eCommerce
and co-founder of @WalmartLabs.
The unit focused on gift giving first because it's a tricky
process that is inherently social, he added.
Shopycat uses data from Facebook pages to estimate a
person's top 10 friends. It then recommends suitable gifts for
those friends, based on their interests, again based on
information shared via Facebook.
Consumers can also search for a topic or theme, and
Shopycat will show which Facebook friends are interested in
those things, along with related gifts.
Wal-Mart isn't the only retail company to use Facebook to
promote gift buying.
EBay Inc , operator of the world's largest online
marketplace, launched Group Gifts in early November. The
service connects eBay shoppers with Facebook friends to
collectively purchase presents.