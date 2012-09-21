Sept 21 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on
Friday that it plans to give current workers the chance to work
more hours and will hire more than 50,000 seasonal employees as
it gets ready for the winter holiday season, its busiest time of
year.
It was not immediately clear how many people the world's
largest retailer hired to handle last year's holiday rush.
Retailers typically add seasonal staff in the weeks leading up
to the holiday shopping season in order to work in stores and to
help in other areas, such as distribution and fulfilling online
orders.
Earlier this week, department store chain Kohl's Corp
said it planned to increase its holiday season hiring by
more than 10 percent. Kohl's said on Sept. 18 that it plans to
hire more than 52,700 people for the holiday season to work in
stores and support its online business.