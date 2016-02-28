NEW YORK Feb 28 Wal-Mart Stores Inc has
been struggling, but earnings could rise in fiscal 2018 by
mid-single digits, lifting the shares to $85 to $90 within two
years, weekly investment newspaper Barron's reported in its Feb.
29 edition.
Wal-Mart is trying to spark growth by spending almost $5
billion to increase employee pay, improve the customer's
experience in stores and bolster its electronic commerce.
Robert Burnstine, president of Fairpointe Capital in
Chicago, told Barron's that much of the negative news is already
priced into the stock and said he expects the shares to trade to
$85 to $90 in the next two years. Connor Browne, of Thornburg
Value fund, told Barron's he sees $90 in several years.
Wal-Mart shares closed on Friday at $66.51 on the New York
Stock Exchange.
