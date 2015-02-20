(Repeats story with no change to text)
By Nathan Layne
Feb 19 Wal-Mart Stores Inc's wage hike
will likely trigger a rethink on pay across the retail and
fast-food sectors, with Target Corp one of the low-wage
employers facing pressure to follow suit and pay workers more.
Wal-Mart announced on Thursday it would lift its minimum
U.S. wage to $9 an hour this year and $10 in 2016, raising the
ante in a tightening labor market where low-skilled workers
easily move between retailers and fast-food
chains.
Labor and shareholder activists will likely use the news to
ratchet up pressure on companies which have so far faced less
scrutiny than Wal-Mart, the largest private U.S. employer with a
workforce of 1.3 million.
"This is the largest retailer out there so I think others
are going to have to follow," said Brian Yarbrough, analyst at
Edward Jones, naming Target and Staples Inc among other
national retailers that may look to revise their pay scales.
"All the restaurants are going to be under pressure as well."
When Gap Inc a year ago set its minimum wage at $9 an
hour and pledged to go to $10 in 2015, many workers at Wal-Mart
sought to switch and secure employment at the apparel retailer,
according to Burt Flickinger, managing director of Strategic
Resource Group, a retail industry consultancy.
Now, Wal-Mart's move should help it reduce turnover and will
likely put the most direct pressure on Target, given that their
pay scales for entry-level positions are generally close and
there is broad overlap in product lines.
"It's absolutely Target," Flickinger said when asked what
rival would likely need to take action to retain staff.
Target spokeswoman Molly Snyder said the company was
"committed to offering market competitive wages that can help
attract and retain great talent." She said Target pays above the
federal minimum wage of $7.25 at all of its stores, but does not
disclose its average rate.
Wal-Mart said the hikes would lift the average hourly wage
this year for full-time employees to $13 from $12.85, while
raising the average for part-time staff to $10 from $9.48. Those
rates could go higher in 2016.
Data from employer review site Glassdoor based on at least
75 responses shows that Target, Wal-Mart and Staples are roughly
paying the same hourly rate, with cashiers and sales associates
making around $9 an hour. A cashier at McDonald's Corp,
by comparison, was averaging $8.44, the data shows.
Staples and McDonald's did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
It's not just wages. Wal-Mart also said it planned to make
the scheduling of hours more predictable, taking a step towards
addressing an issue that has long been a source of worker
frustration.
Labor groups and institutional investors have long targeted
Wal-Mart on wages and now appear set to widen their scope.
David Schilling, senior program director for human rights at
the Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility, said
investors would use the Wal-Mart wage hike as leverage when
negotiating changes at other firms.
"It's not just the retail sector. It could be fast food,
restaurant workers," said Schilling. When it's "a big player
like Wal-Mart the ripples go forward."
By Nathan Layne
Bose; editing by Andrew Hay)