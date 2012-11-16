Nov 16 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is taking its
first legal step to stop months of protests and rallies outside
Walmart stores, targeting the union that it says is behind such
actions.
Wal-Mart late on Thursday filed an unfair labor practice
charge against the United Food and Commercial Workers
International Union, or UFCW, asking the National Labor
Relations Board to halt what the retailer says are unlawful
attempts to disrupt its business.
The move comes just a week before what is expected to be the
largest organized action against the world's largest retailer,
as a small group of Walmart workers prepare to strike on Black
Friday, typically the busiest shopping day of the year.
"We are taking this action now because we cannot allow the
UFCW to continue to intentionally seek to create an environment
that could directly and adversely impact our customers and
associates," said Wal-Mart spokesman David Tovar. "If they do,
they will be held accountable."
The union is undeterred. "Walmart is grasping at straws,"
said UFCW Communications Director Jill Cashen. "There's nothing
in the law that gives an employer the right to silence workers
and citizens."
Protests and rallies outside Walmart stores around the
country and other actions such as flash mobs have been
orchestrated by groups including OUR Walmart, a coalition of
thousands of Walmart workers which wants to collectively push
for better wages, benefits and working conditions.
OUR Walmart and another group, Making Change at Walmart, are
affiliated with the UFCW. The union represents more than 1
million workers, including many at retailers that compete with
Walmart. According to a filing with the Labor Department, OUR
Walmart was a subsidiary of the UFCW as of 2011. It is unclear
whether it remains a subsidiary or has legally separated from
the union.
Numerous activities over the past year or longer "have
caused disruptions to Walmart's business, resulted in
misinformation being shared publicly about our company, and
created an uncomfortable environment and undue stress on
Walmart's customers, including families with children," Walmart
outside counsel Steven Wheeless said in a letter sent on Friday
to Deborah Gaydos, assistant general counsel of the UFCW.
The National Labor Relations Act prohibits such picketing
for more than 30 days without the filing of a representation
petition. The NLRA also requires the NLRB to seek a federal
court injunction against such activity, the letter states.
The OUR Walmart group of current and former Walmart
employees is organizing its most public displays yet against the
Walmart chain, with 1,000 protests such as strikes and what it
calls "online actions" that began this week and will culminate
on Black Friday.
Strikes and protests have been planned across the country.
For example, workers walked off the job in Seattle on Thursday
and in Dallas on Friday as part of this effort, OUR Walmart
said.
Bentonville, Arkansas-based Wal-Mart said that anyone who is
not an employee is prohibited from coming onto its owned or
controlled parking lots or other facilities to solicit, hand out
literature or otherwise engage in any demonstration.
Wal-Mart said that it intends for the UFCW to be held
accountable for any injury or property damage that may occur as
a result of the actions led by the UFCW, OUR Walmart or any of
its other affiliates.
"We are prepared to and will take all appropriate legal
actions to enforce our property rights, protect our business,
and ensure the safety of our customers and associates, on Black
Friday and in the future," the letter states.
OUR Walmart has said that it has thousands of members across
most U.S. states, but has not given an exact number of members.
Walmart store workers pay $5 monthly dues to join OUR Walmart.
Wal-Mart has 1.4 million U.S. workers.
Wal-Mart filed its charge against the UFCW late on Thursday
with the NLRB regional office in Little Rock, Arkansas. The case
number is 26-CB-093342.