* Wal-Mart filed unfair labor charge against UFCW
* UFCW backs protests, strikes at Walmart stores
* Past efforts to unionize Walmart U.S. workers have failed
By Jessica Wohl
Nov 16 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is taking its
first legal step to stop months of protests and rallies outside
Walmart stores, targeting the union that it says is behind such
actions.
Wal-Mart filed an unfair labor practice charge against the
United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, or UFCW,
asking the National Labor Relations Board to halt what the
retailer says are unlawful attempts to disrupt its business.
The move comes just a week before what is expected to be the
largest organized action against the world's largest retailer,
as a small group of Walmart workers prepare to strike on Black
Friday, typically the busiest shopping day of the year.
"We are taking this action now because we cannot allow the
UFCW to continue to intentionally seek to create an environment
that could directly and adversely impact our customers and
associates," Wal-Mart spokesman David Tovar said on Friday. "If
they do, they will be held accountable."
The union is undeterred. "Walmart is grasping at straws,"
said UFCW Communications Director Jill Cashen. "There's nothing
in the law that gives an employer the right to silence workers
and citizens."
Protests and rallies outside Walmart stores around the
country and other actions such as flash mobs have been
orchestrated by groups including OUR Walmart, a coalition of
thousands of Walmart workers that wants to collectively push for
better wages, benefits and working conditions.
"Wal-Mart is in effect firing a shot across the bow of the
UFCW, essentially saying 'Look, you can expect this and more
unless you desist,'" said Harley Shaiken, a professor at the
University of California, Berkeley, who specializes in labor
issues.
Filing with the NLRB suggests that the protests have caught
the attention of Wal-Mart, which has no union-represented
workers in the United States.
OUR Walmart and another group, Making Change at Walmart, are
affiliated with the UFCW, which represents more than 1 million
workers including many at retailers that compete with Walmart.
According to a filing with the Labor Department, OUR Walmart was
a subsidiary of the UFCW as of 2011. It is unclear whether it
remains a subsidiary or has legally separated from the union.
"The fact that Wal-Mart is responding in such a public way
is itself both unusual and indicative that they truly don't want
to see this spread," Shaiken said.
The NLRB typically receives a charge and investigates. At
times, it resolves issues without issuing a complaint, spokesman
Tony Wagner said. While most investigations take about six
weeks, they can be expedited under certain criteria, he said.
Activities over the past year or longer "have caused
disruptions to Walmart's business, resulted in misinformation
being shared publicly about our company, and created an
uncomfortable environment and undue stress on Walmart's
customers, including families with children," Walmart outside
counsel Steven Wheeless said in a letter sent on Friday to
Deborah Gaydos, assistant general counsel of the UFCW.
PICKETING PROHIBITED
The National Labor Relations Act prohibits such picketing
for more than 30 days without the filing of a representation
petition. The NLRA also requires the NLRB to seek a federal
court injunction against such activity, the letter states.
The OUR Walmart group of current and former Walmart
employees has been organizing 1,000 protests including strikes
and what it called online actions that began this week and will
culminate on Black Friday.
For example, workers walked off the job in Seattle on
Thursday and in Dallas on Friday, OUR Walmart said.
Bentonville, Arkansas-based Wal-Mart said that anyone who is
not an employee is prohibited from coming onto its owned or
controlled parking lots or other facilities to solicit, hand out
literature or otherwise engage in any demonstration.
Wal-Mart said that it intends for the UFCW to be held
accountable for any injury or property damage that may occur as
a result of the actions led by the union, OUR Walmart or any of
its other affiliates.
Past attempts to unionize Walmart U.S. workers have failed.
In 2005, Tire and Lube Express department workers at stores in
New Castle, Pennsylvania, and Loveland, Colorado, voted against
representation by the UFCW.
OUR Walmart is not a union, though the thousands of Walmart
employees it says are members do pay $5 monthly dues.
Wal-Mart has 1.4 million U.S. workers. Of 5 million job
applications Walmart U.S. received in 2011, 20 percent of the
workers it hired were coming back to the company. The turnover
rate among Walmart U.S. employees, 37.26 percent in 2011, was
below the industry average of 43.6 percent, it says.
"We just don't think what the unions have to offer is a
better deal for our associates," said Wal-Mart's Tovar.
Wal-Mart filed its charge against the UFCW late on Thursday
with the NLRB regional office in Little Rock, Arkansas. The case
number is 26-CB-093342.
