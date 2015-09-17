(Adds Wal-Mart comment)
By Nathan Layne and Lisa Baertlein
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, Sept 16 A Wal-Mart Stores
Inc worker group that has been one of the loudest voices
pushing the retailer to boost wages and improve conditions has
splintered over a disagreement about funding and strategic
direction, according to people on both sides of the split.
Both wings are claiming the name OUR Walmart and vow to
continue their work, moves that could sow confusion among
supporters.
The United Food & Commercial Workers International Union
(UFCW), which for years has provided important funding and
resources to the OUR Walmart worker group, will only financially
support the wing that it believes represents the broader set of
workers.
"Recently we had a group split from us," said Barbara Getz,
who said she is head of the health and safety team for the OUR
Walmart grouping that is sticking with UFCW.
She said the union has been "unwavering" in its support.
The other group is relaunching with the OUR Walmart name and
new funding partners, said Dan Schlademan, a former UFCW
employee who said he is co-director of this employee group.
"The organization is moving forward with 20-plus partners
and a plan to continue its work," said Schlademan. Those
partners are workers' rights organizations.
Some large labor unions have backed minimum wage retail and
restaurant workers' efforts to get higher pay and better
benefits from large employers such as Wal-Mart and McDonald's
Corp, without the certainty of adding members from those
hard-to-organize industries.
The UFCW-backed OUR Walmart was instrumental in winning a
pay raise for half a million U.S. Wal-Mart workers earlier this
year, but the prospect of unionizing Wal-Mart's workforce is
seen as an elusive goal. UFCW recently cut funding to OUR
Walmart, according to Schlademan.
Schlademan said his side includes the original board and all
of the worker members.
They include Cindy Murray, a founding OUR Walmart board
member and Walmart employee from rural Maryland.
"We are the true group ... We're widening our horizons,"
said Murray, who added that her side would welcome a partnership
with UFCW.
OUR Walmart has pushed for $15 per hour wages, full-time
rather than part-time schedules and the right to join the worker
group without retaliation.
The UFCW-backed OUR Walmart will unveil a new strategy on
Thursday that will include new grass-roots actions, a
social-media push and an elected advisory council for the
campaign, union spokeswoman Jessica Levin said.
Wal-Mart spokesman Brian Nick said that union pressure did
not influence the company's decisions.
He said while "unions and allies they fund spend time and
membership dues attacking" the company, it had spent $1 billion
this year to raise wages and was working to provide training and
other opportunities to its 1.4 million U.S. employees.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago and Lisa Baertlein in Los
Angeles; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Gopakumar Warrier)