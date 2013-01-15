Jan 15 Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the world's
largest retailer, said it plans to hire more than 100,000
veterans in the United States over the next five years, a move
supported by First Lady Michelle Obama.
Most of the veterans will be placed in the company's stores
and clubs, and some will be employed in distribution centers,
Walmart U.S. Chief Executive Bill Simon said in a speech to be
to delivered on Tuesday at the National Retail Federation
conference.
The retailer will start issuing job offers to veterans from
Memorial Day in May. The offers will be given to any honorably
discharged veteran within his or her first twelve months off
active duty.
"Hiring a veteran can be one of the best business decisions
you make ... veterans have a record of performance under
pressure," Simon said in the speech, a copy of which was
provided to Reuters.
Wal-Mart said in a statement that it had spoken with the
White House about the hiring commitment and First Lady Michelle
Obama's team had expressed an interest in working with the
retailer.
"As our wars come to an end and our troops continue to come
home, it's more important than ever that all of us - not just
government, but our businesses and non-profits as well - do our
part to serve those who have served us so bravely," Michelle
Obama said in the Wal-Mart statement.
Walmart U.S. is the largest retail chain and the largest
private employer in the United States, with about 1.3 million
employees.
"We believe Walmart is already the largest private employer
of veterans in the country, and we want to hire more," Simon
said.
The veterans hiring initiative was first reported by the New
York Times.