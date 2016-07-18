TORONTO, July 18 Some of Wal-Mart Stores Inc's
Canadian locations stopped accepting Visa Inc
credit cards on Monday, the retailer said, after it failed to
reach a deal over what it called "unacceptably high" fees.
In a rare example of negotiations between a major retailer
and credit card company spilling out in public, Walmart said
last month it had been unable to agree with Visa on an
"acceptable fee" and would no longer accept the company's credit
cards unless it got a better deal.
The decision to stop taking Visa in three stores in Thunder
Bay, Ontario, will eventually be mirrored across the more than
370 outlets in the country, Walmart Canada said in a statement
on Monday, though it did not give details.
The decision will not affect stores outside Canada, the
company said. A spokesman added that Walmart was "optimistic
that we will reach an agreement with Visa."
Canadian retailers have long complained about what they call
the high interchange fees they pay credit card companies, though
representatives of Walmart Canada and Visa have declined to
address questions on specifics of payment terms.
Visa has taken up ads in several Canadian newspapers, saying
Walmart is using its customers as pawns in its bid to get lower
fees.
Visa "remains committed to doing everything reasonable" to
ensure its cards can be used at Walmart stores, a spokeswoman
said in a statement.
(Reporting by Ethan Lou in Toronto; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)