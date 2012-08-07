Aug 7 Wal-Mart Stores Inc will soon use
the power of the wind to help run a distribution center in
California as the world's largest retailer continues to look for
ways to reduce its impact on the environment and cut costs.
The wind turbine, at a distribution center in Red Bluff,
California, is Wal-Mart's latest effort in sustainability.
Wal-Mart aims to eventually be supplied by 100 percent
renewable energy and create no waste. It has also pushed its
suppliers to decrease their impact on the environment, through
efforts such as reducing package sizes and the amount of plastic
they use.
Wal-Mart said the new wind turbine, its first onsite
large-scale wind turbine pilot, should be up and running by this
fall. It is expected to provide roughly one megawatt of power,
or 15 percent to 20 percent of the distribution center's yearly
electrical use.
The wind turbine will be installed, owned and operated by
Foundation Windpower, and Wal-Mart will buy the power produced
under a long-term agreement.
If the project is successful, Wal-Mart plans to evaluate the
potential for large-scale turbine installations at other U.S.
distribution centers, Greg Pool, the company's senior manager of
renewable energy and emissions, said in a statement.
The GE SLE 1.0 Megawatt wind turbine, at 265 feet high, with
a blade with a diameter of 250 feet, is about as high as a
20-story building, Wal-Mart said. It should produce about 2.2
million kilowatt hours annually.
Wal-Mart already has 180 renewable energy projects in
operation, including a 90-megawatt wind farm in West Texas that
provides 15 percent of power for more than 300 Walmart stores
and Sam's Clubs. In addition, 348 stores in Mexico are supplied
by wind power, providing 17 percent of the energy needed for
Walmart de Mexico, or Walmex.
Twelve mini wind turbines power a Walmart store in
Worchester, Massachusetts, and 27 stores are set to have solar
panel installations by 2014, Wal-Mart said. The company already
has more than 140 solar installations in six states, most of
them in California.