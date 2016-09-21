(Adds average size of bonus per employee, detail on bonus as a
By Nandita Bose
By Nandita Bose
CHICAGO, Sept 21 Wal-Mart Stores Inc
said it paid more than $201 million in second-quarter bonuses to
hourly store staff as 99 percent of its stores met targets for
cleanliness, faster checkout and better service.
The world's largest retailer said 932,000 store employees
received a quarterly cash bonus this year. This was a jump from
880,000 employees in the second quarter of fiscal 2016 and
687,000 workers in fiscal 2015.
On a per-employee basis, the average bonus comes to about
$220. Quarterly bonuses can account for up to 5 percent of a
Wal-Mart store employee's total annual income, the retailer
said.
Wal-Mart is the largest private employer in the United
States. Its 1.5 million workers include store staff, store
management and truck drivers. Hourly employees at the company's
nearly 4,600 U.S. locations are eligible for quarterly bonuses
based on the performance of their store.
This increase in bonuses comes after the retailer bucked a
string of weak earnings by its rivals and reported a
better-than-expected quarterly performance last month. Wal-Mart
said it benefited from more efficient U.S. stores and higher
employee wages that fostered better customer service.
At the same time the retailer is cutting back-office jobs,
announcing earlier this month the elimination of about 7,000
positions, mostly in accounting and invoicing at its U.S.
stores. It will offer these affected employees consumer-facing
positions.
Wal-Mart spokesman Kory Lundberg said until two years ago
Wal-Mart's internal targets focused more on metrics like higher
store sales. However, in the past two years the retailer has
pivoted towards a greater emphasis on customer service by
bringing more employees to the front of the store from its back
rooms.
Entry-level wages have also been increased to $10 an hour
and $2.7 billion will be invested in employee compensation and
training over two years, a move Wal-Mart says has contributed to
improved service levels.
The retailer also recently launched a new system for
scheduling workers at 650 U.S. stores to improve staffing levels
during peak shopping times and offer more certainty over hours
for employees.
Wal-Mart's shares traded up 0.44 percent at $72.29 per share
in early trade on Wednesday.
