CHICAGO, Sept 21 Wal-Mart Stores Inc
said it paid more than $201 million in second-quarter bonuses to
hourly store staff as 99 percent of its stores met targets for
cleanliness, faster checkout and better service.
The world's largest retailer said 932,000 store employees
received a quarterly bonus this year. This was a jump from
880,000 employees in the second quarter of fiscal 2016 and
687,000 workers in fiscal 2015.
Wal-Mart is the largest private employer in the United
States, with about 1.5 million workers including hourly store
staff, store management and truck drivers. Hourly workers at the
company's nearly 4,600 U.S. locations are eligible for quarterly
bonuses based on the performance of their store.
This increase in bonuses comes after the retailer bucked a
string of weak earnings by its rivals and reported a
better-than-expected quarterly performance last month, saying it
benefited from more efficient U.S. stores and higher employee
wages that fostered better customer service.
It also comes at a time when the retailer is cutting
back-office jobs. Earlier this month, Wal-Mart said it will cut
about 7,000 jobs, mostly in accounting and invoicing positions
at its U.S. stores, and will offer affected employees
consumer-facing positions.
Wal-Mart spokesman Kory Lundberg said until two years ago
Wal-Mart's internal targets focused more on metrics like higher
store sales. However, in the past two years the retailer has
pivoted towards a greater emphasis on customer service by
bringing more employees to the front of the store from its back
rooms.
Wal-Mart has also increased entry-level wages to $10 an hour
and said it will invest $2.7 billion in employee compensation
and training over two years, a move it has said contributed to
improved service levels.
"As a result employee turnover has reduced and you have more
people on the sales floor," Lundberg said.
The retailer also recently launched a new system for
scheduling workers at 650 U.S. stores to improve staffing levels
during peak shopping times and offer more certainty over hours
for employees.
