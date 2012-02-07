* Plans to complete 73 projects in fiscal yr starting Feb
* To add 4.6 million square feet of retail space
* More than half of projects to target supercentres
Feb 7 Wal-Mart Stores Inc's
Canadian unit will invest more than $750 million in 73 projects
in the next twelve months, as the world's biggest retailer moves
aggressively to stay ahead of competitors such as Target Corp
.
U.S. discount retailer Target said last month it will open
its first 24 Canadian stores in Ontario in March or early April
of 2013, sparking fears of increased pressure on retailers'
margins.
Walmart Canada, which already operates 333 stores in the
country, plans to add 4.6 million square feet of retail space to
its operations in the next one year, the company said in a
statement on Tuesday.
The 73 projects will include building new stores and
expanding, remodelling or relocating existing stores, it said.
More than half of the projects will be part of the company's
program on supercentres -- Wal-Mart stores with the addition of
full-service supermarkets -- and the rest will be discount
stores.
Mississauga, Ontario-based Walmart Canada already runs 164
supercentres, and more and more U.S. retailers such as Nordstrom
Inc and Kohl's Corp are turning to Canada.