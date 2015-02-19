* To raise pay of 500,000 U.S. workers to at least $9/hour
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Nathan Layne
Feb 19 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it would
raise entry-level wages to $9 an hour, a 24 percent increase
from the U.S. minimum wage that some employees now earn,
succumbing to longstanding pressure to pay its workforce more.
The world's largest retailer said the increases would cost
it $1 billion and impact 500,000 employees, or about 40 percent
of its workforce, although the hike falls short of what some
labor groups have been agitating for.
The move comes amid a growing debate in the U.S. over the
widening gulf between the rich and low-income workers. Wal-Mart
has been a prime target of critics who say its low-wages and
inflexible scheduling are a big part of the problem.
The White House praised the move, pointing out that 17
states have already moved to boost their minimum wages above the
federal level of $7.25 an hour and renewing its call on the
Republican Congress to boost the wage on a national level.
"But given their recalcitrance on this because Republicans
keep blocking it, we're going to continue to keep making
progress in other ways," White House spokesman Eric Schultz told
reporters.
Chief Executive Doug McMillon, who took the post about a
year ago, told reporters on a media call that he wanted Wal-Mart
to be a "ladder of opportunity" for workers and that the
investments in wages would ensure employees are "highly engaged
in our business."
Investors, worried about the bottom-line implications even
after the retailer reported better-than-forecast profits, pushed
Wal-Mart's shares down 2.9 percent to $83.77 in afternoon trade,
making it the biggest decliner on the Dow Jones Industrial
average.
The company acknowledged that the wage bumps would dent
profits this year but said they would improve customer service
over the longer term, addressing issues that have in part been
blamed on low wages, as well as a paucity of workers at its
stores.
'WAR FOR TALENT'
Wal-Mart said its hourly full-time and part-time workers
will earn at least $9.00 an hour, or $1.75 above the current
federal minimum wage, starting in April. That will increase to
at least $10.00 an hour by Feb. 1, 2016 for workers now on its
payroll.
The increase will mainly affect Wal-Mart's lowest-paid
workers. The average hourly wage for full-time workers will rise
to $13 from $12.85 this year, while the average for part-time
workers will rise to $10 from $9.48, Wal-Mart said.
Labor groups welcomed Wal-Mart's decision as a delayed step
in the right direction.
"For years Walmart has kicked and screamed that raising
wages was not a feasible business model," AFL-CIO President
Richard Trumka said in a statement. "Workers everywhere are glad
to see Walmart change their view."
Others reiterated their call for it to pay least $15 an
hour, which they say represents the minimum "living wage" for
U.S. workers.
The changes by Walmart "are inadequate for the hundreds of
thousands of employees who struggle to support themselves and
their families," Christine Owens, executive director of the
National Employment Law Project, said in a statement.
The step by the world's largest retailer may nevertheless
prompt other low-wage employers to follow suit, some analysts
said. "Wage increases could be imminent for other companies,"
Cowen and Company analyst Oliver Chen said in a note.
In fact, Wal-Mart's wage hike follows similar moves at other
consumer goods companies. A year ago Gap Inc set its
minimum at $9 an hour and pledged to raise that to $10 in 2015.
And more recently, Panera Bread Co told investors this
month that it was paying higher wages across the board, citing a
"war for talent."
Wal-Mart's $1 billion program includes changes to staff
training to help workers advance their careers. It said it was
working on a scheduling system that would make it easier for
employees to set their hours, targeting another longtime
complaint of labor activists.
McMillon did not disclose how much average wages would
increase next year but expressed confidence the investment would
eventually pay off with increased traffic to its stores.
Wal-Mart also reported a better-than- expected
fourth-quarter profit, helped by lower U.S. gas prices, which
put more money into consumers' pockets and led to increased
trips to Wal-Mart stores.
Same-store sales in the United States rose 1.5 percent.
Analysts on average had forecast an increase of 0.7 percent,
according to Consensus Metrix.
Wal-Mart, however, cut its sales forecast for the year
ending January 2016, citing a strong dollar. The retailer said
it now expected sales to increase 1-2 percent, below its
previous forecast of 2-4 percent.
It also forecast earnings of $4.70-$5.05 per share, below
the average analyst estimate of $5.19.
Net profit attributable to Wal-Mart rose 12 percent to $4.97
billion, or $1.53 per share, for the quarter.
Excluding items, Wal-Mart earned $1.58 per share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total revenue rose 1.4 percent to $131.57 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.53 per share
on revenue of $132.35 billion.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru and Nathan Layne
in Chicago; Additional reporting by Emily Stephenson in
Washington; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Christian
Plumb)