CHICAGO Oct 10 Wal-Mart Stores Inc :
* CFO says company is as financially strong as it has ever been
* CFO says on track to achieve FY 2013 sales growth of 5-7
percent
* CFO says will give FY 2014 EPS guidance in February
* CFO sees FY 2014 capex $12-$13 billion, versus $12.6-$13.5
billion in FY 2013
* CFO says 5-7 percent sales growth in FY 2014 equals about
$23-$33 billion in
additional sales
* CFO sees adding 36-40 million in retail square feet in FY
2014 versus 36-39
million in FY 2013
* CFO says on track to achieve goal of cutting operating
expenses as a percent
of sales by 100 basis points through FY 2017
* Says in FY 2014 walmart U.S. to add about 125 supercenters,
open 95-115 small
format stores
* Says in FY 2014 operating expenses should continue to grow
less than rate of
sales growth