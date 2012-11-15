CHICAGO Nov 15 Wal-Mart Stores Inc :
* Says incurred expenses of about $48 million in Q3 related to
fcpa review
* Says inquiries or investigations on allegations of potential
fcpa violations
in countries including Brazil, China, India
* CEO says international grew or maintained market share in
major markets
except for China
* Walmart U.S. CEO says early layaway generated about $300
million in added Q3
volume versus year ago
* Walmart U.S. CEO says some customers consolidating shopping
trips, traffic up
about 0.1 percent
* Walmart U.S. CEO says giving additional 10 percent discount
to workers who
work on thanksgiving
* Walmart U.S. CEO says neighborhood market same-store sales up
in mid-single
digits year-to-date
* Walmart international CEO says average ticket grew 8 percent
in China,
traffic declined 7.6 percent
* Walmart international CEO says experiencing challenges from
macroeconomic
environment in Japan
* Mart's sam's club CEO says inflation in some
categories led members
to trade down
* Mart's sam's club CEO says saw slower growth in business
member traffic in Q3
* Mart's sam's club CEO says business member softening could
remain a headwind
Q4
* Mart's sam's club CEO says operating income growth will be
challenged in Q4
* CFO says expects to finish year with net sales growth of
around 5 percent
* CFO says "while we are optimistic about sales, we are also
realistic"