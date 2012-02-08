* Mexico same-store sales up 4.7 pct in Jan

* Total Mexico, Central America sales up 13.1 pct

MEXICO CITY Feb 8 Mexico's top retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, on Wednesday said sales at its Mexico stores open at least a year rose 4.7 percent in January from the same month last year.

The retailer, known locally as Walmex, posted a higher sales increase than analysts expected. A Reuters survey of five analysts pointed to an increase of 4.2 percent in same-store sales in January.

Walmex said sales at its Central American stores open at least a year rose 0.1 percent in January.

Total sales from units in Mexico and Central America rose 13.1 percent from January 2010, the retailer said.

Walmex, controlled by U.S. company Wal-Mart Stores Inc , said it opened 11 stores in Mexico in January and it has already opened two new stores in February.

Separately, the company said it spent 82 million pesos in January buying back 2,167,000 shares.