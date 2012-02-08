* Mexico same-store sales up 4.7 pct in Jan
* Total Mexico, Central America sales up 13.1 pct
MEXICO CITY Feb 8 Mexico's top retailer,
Wal-Mart de Mexico, on Wednesday said sales at its
Mexico stores open at least a year rose 4.7 percent in
January from the same month last year.
The retailer, known locally as Walmex, posted a higher sales
increase than analysts expected. A Reuters survey of five
analysts pointed to an increase of 4.2 percent in same-store
sales in January.
Walmex said sales at its Central American stores open at
least a year rose 0.1 percent in January.
Total sales from units in Mexico and Central America rose
13.1 percent from January 2010, the retailer said.
Walmex, controlled by U.S. company Wal-Mart Stores Inc
, said it opened 11 stores in Mexico in January
and it has already opened two new stores in February.
Separately, the company said it spent 82 million pesos in
January buying back 2,167,000 shares.