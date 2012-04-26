MEXICO CITY, April 26 Wal-Mart de Mexico , the country's biggest retailer, said it is ready to answer questions and provide documents to Mexican authorities investigating allegations that it bribed officials to expand its business.

Mexico's attorney general's office said earlier on Thursday it has begun a probe to establish whether a criminal investigation into the allegations is warranted.

Walmex, as the company is known locally, said it was setting up a process to guarantee that it meets all requests from Mexican authorities.

"This process is part of a wider program to strengthen the confidence of Mexico's society at large about the nature and scope of its operations," the company said in a statement.