BRIEF-Mauritian Eagle Insurance reports 9-months pre-tax profit 74 mln rupees
* 9-Months ended March 2017 group net revenue 427.7 million rupees versus 373.6 million rupees year ago
MEXICO CITY, July 21 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, on Tuesday reported a 34.6 percent fall in its second-quarter profit.
The company reported a profit of 6.81 billion pesos ($434 million), compared with a profit of 10.418 billion pesos in the year-earlier period. (Reporting by Christine Murray)
* 9-Months ended March 2017 group net revenue 427.7 million rupees versus 373.6 million rupees year ago
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 299,503 dinars versus loss of 25,533 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qSCiv7) Further company coverage: