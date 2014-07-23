MEXICO CITY, July 23 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, on Wednesday said its second-quarter profit doubled.

The company reported a profit of 10.418 billion pesos ($802 million) for the period from April to June, up from 5.147 billion pesos a year earlier.

($1 = 12.9865 pesos at end June) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)