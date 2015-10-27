(Adds details from report)
MEXICO CITY Oct 27 Mexico's biggest retailer,
Wal-Mart de Mexico, reported a 22 percent rise in third-quarter
profit on Tuesday, helped by strong sales.
Wal-Mart de Mexico reported a net profit of 5.9
billion pesos ($350 million) in the July-September period, up
from 4.9 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.
Quarterly net profit was above analysts' expectations of
5.459 billion pesos, according to a Reuters poll of five
analysts.
Revenue for the quarter was 117.3 billion pesos, 12 percent
higher than in the year-earlier period.
($1 = 16.993 pesos at end of September)
