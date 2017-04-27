BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, April 27 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, on Thursday said that its net profit rose by 6.1 percent in the first quarter compared with the same period a year earlier to 7.13 billion pesos ($381 million).
Sales at the company known as Walmex rose by 7.2 percent to 132.56 billion pesos from 123.67 billion pesos a year earlier.
The market expected 7.209 billion pesos in net profit for the firm, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
($1 = 18.7275 on March 31) (Reporting by Noe Torres)
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results