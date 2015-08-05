BRIEF-Charles Schwab says April total client assets $2.95 trillion, up 1 pct from March
* Charles schwab corp - total client assets were a record $2.95 trillion as of month-end april, up 14% from april 2016 and up 1% compared to march 2017
MEXICO CITY, Aug 5 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico said sales at its Mexican stores open at least a year rose in July. Pct change vs year July June ago Mexico same-store 6.0 3.6 sales Mexico total sales 7.9 5.5 Central America 3.9 0.6 same-store sales Central America 6.1 3.2 total sales (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
* Charles schwab corp - total client assets were a record $2.95 trillion as of month-end april, up 14% from april 2016 and up 1% compared to march 2017
* Steadymed reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update