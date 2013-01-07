Morgan Stanley shuffles wealth management unit
June 2 Morgan Stanley has shuffled its wealth unit, eliminating a layer of management and promoting two key executives, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters on Friday.
MEXICO CITY Jan 7 Mexico's biggest retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico said on Monday that sales at its Mexican stores open for at least a year rose 1.6 percent in December from a year earlier.
June 2 Morgan Stanley has shuffled its wealth unit, eliminating a layer of management and promoting two key executives, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters on Friday.
COPENHAGEN, June 2 Novo Nordisk, the world's biggest maker of diabetes drugs, will focus on growing volumes rather than price in its key European market where it has lost ground to competitors in recent years, a senior executive said on Friday.