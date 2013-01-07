* December total sales up 5.4 pct in Mexico
* December same-store sales up 3.1 percent in Central
America
MEXICO CITY Jan 7 Mexico's biggest retailer,
Wal-Mart de Mexico, said on Monday that sales at
its Mexican stores open for at least a year rose 1.6 percent in
December from a year earlier.
The Mexican affiliate of Wal-Mart stores Inc said
total sales, including those from newly opened stores, increased
5.4 percent in December from a year earlier.
Same-store sales in Central America rose 3.1 percent in
December from a year earlier.
Wal-Mart de Mexico, known locally as Walmex, opened 285 new
stores and restaurants in 2012 throughout Mexico and Central
America, the company said.
Walmex is under investigation by U.S. and Mexican
authorities over allegations that it bribed local officials to
speed up store openings.
Mexico's anti-corruption body said late last year that it
has found no irregularities in its probe of permits and
documents given to the retailer to open stores, but two audits
are still underway.
The company may still face sizable fines in the United
States related to the allegations, after a report by the New
York Times provided more details about the scope of the alleged
misconduct.