MEXICO CITY Aug 7 Mexico's biggest retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico said on Tuesday that sales at its Mexican stores open at least a year ro se 1 .2 p e rcent in July from the same month last year.

The retailer, known locally as Walmex, said total sales at its stores in Mexico and Central America, including those opened in the last 12 months, rose 8. 4 p ercent from last July. (Reporting by Krista Hughes and Michael O'Boyle)