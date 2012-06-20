* Lowers investment spending 11 pct to 17.48 bln pesos
* Cuts planned store openings to 325-335
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Wal-Mart de Mexico,
Mexico's biggest retailer, on Wednesday slashed its planned
store openings for 2012 and cut its planned investment spending
by 11 percent as it investigates allegations it bribed local
officials to open stores more quickly.
The company, known locally as Walmex, said it has added
steps to its process for opening stores and as a result it will
open fewer than previously forecast this year.
"That is going to affect revenue and sales growth, which is
going to have an impact on the share price tomorrow," said Raul
Ochoa, an analyst with brokerage Interacciones Casa de Bolsa in
Mexico City.
Walmex shares closed down 0.84 percent at 36.43 pesos before
the announcement.
Walmex's U.S. parent Wal-Mart Stores Inc has come under fire
from high-profile investors since the New York Times in April
reported that the company used illegal payments to win market
leadership in Mexico and some top Wal-Mart executives knew about
the matter and tried to cover it up.
"They should have made this announcement a little more
quickly," said Ochoa, explaining that the company must have
known its expansion plan would be affected after the bribery
allegations emerged.
Walmex said it will open between 325 and 335 stores in
Mexico and Central America in 2012. In February, Walmex had told
investors it hoped to open 410 to 436 stores.
The chain also slashed its investment spending to 17.48
billion pesos ($1.27 billion) from 19.7 billion pesos announced
in February.
While investors and analysts had expected the company would
have to lower its spending and store opening plans, the cuts
were more aggressive than expected, said one analyst who could
not be named because of a company policy.
Mexico's attorney general's office has launched a
preliminary investigation into whether Walmex bribed officials
to expand its business.
Wal-Mart is also facing a criminal probe by the U.S.
Department of Justice over potential violations of the Foreign
Corrupt Practices Act, a U.S. law that forbids bribery of
foreign officials.