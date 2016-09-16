(Adds comments from interview with Rosenblum)
By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES, Sept 16 Walt Disney Co has
hired former Warner Bros. executive Bruce Rosenblum as president
of business operations for the Disney/ABC Television Group, the
company said on Friday.
Rosenblum's responsibilities in the newly created post will
include global distribution, affiliate sales and digital media
strategy for the unit, which includes the ABC broadcast network,
the Disney Channels and Freeform, Disney said in a statement.
Rosenblum will start on Monday and report to Ben Sherwood,
president of the Disney/ABC Television Group and co-chairman of
Disney Media Networks. Rosenblum's role does not include
Disney's ESPN sports network.
The appointment comes at a time when TV networks face
challenges from a shifting media landscape and increased
competition from online streaming services that attract "cord
cutters," or people who cancel cable television subscriptions.
Rosenblum said a key part of his job will be working with
Disney's consumer insights unit to expand existing businesses
and develop new ones outside of traditional pay TV distributors.
"A big part of revenue growth for us will be working
directly with the consumer, both from an advertising and
messaging standpoint, and a distribution standpoint," Rosenblum
said in an interview.
"The assets are here. We are going to work to grow those
assets and craft new ones," he added.
The new position will free Sherwood to spend more time
working on broader strategy and on the creative side of the
business, Rosenblum said. Sherwood took over the Disney/ABC TV
Group two years ago and has had 17 people directly reporting to
him.
"It has become more important than ever to establish a more
efficient and effective operating structure," Sherwood said in a
statement.
Rosenblum spent 26 years as president of Warner Bros.
Television, one of the Hollywood's largest producers of TV
shows. His left there in 2013 when he was passed over for the
job of running the Warner Bros. TV and film studios.
Rosenblum serves as the volunteer head of the Television
Academy, the group that will hand out the annual Emmy Awards on
Sunday. He will give up that role in December.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Richard Chang and
Leslie Adler)