Jan 16 Walt Disney Co hiked Chief
Executive Robert Iger's total compensation by 36 percent in
2014, a regulatory filing showed.
Iger, who has led the company to record profits, received a
compensation of $46.5 million in 2014, compared with $34.3
million in 2013, according to a filing on Friday with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. (1.usa.gov/17R3fCb)
Walt Disney's board in October extended Iger's contract
through June 2018, keeping him at the helm of the media and
theme park company two years longer than he previously
planned.
(Reporting By Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Siddharth
Cavale)