SHANGHAI Nov 5 China will give special
trademark protection to Walt Disney Co as the iconic
U.S. firm prepares to open its first theme park in mainland
China next year, a regulator said on Thursday.
Authorities will carry out a year-long campaign to crack
down on Disney counterfeits, the State Administration for
Industry and Commerce (SAIC) said, underlining wider concerns
that fake products are damaging the country's reputation.
"(This) will promote the development of a fair and
competitive market, and protect China's international image for
safeguarding intellectual property rights," the statement said,
adding the "special operation" would run until October 2016.
China has struggled to shake off a reputation for fakes,
from replica handbags to knock-off cars, which cause headaches
for global brands such as iPhone maker Apple Inc and
luxury retailer LVMH.
The SAIC statement added it would create "emergency teams"
to help protect Disney trademarks, increase training for forces
to spot illegal behaviour and boost monitoring of Disney
counterfeits online.
More than 40 percent of goods sold online in China last year
were either counterfeits or of bad quality, the official Xinhua
news agency said this week.
Disney, which is developing the $5.5 billion theme park with
China's state-owned Shanghai Shendi Group, will be hoping it can
tap into growth in the world's second-largest economy despite
the country's recent slowdown.
Disney opened its largest store to date in Shanghai in May,
and is tapping China's fast-growing film market. The latest film
in its "Avengers" series took the number-two spot in the
country's 20.4 billion yuan ($3.2 billion) box office for the
first half of the year.
Disney earlier this year delayed the opening of the Shanghai
Disneyland resort until the first half of 2016 from a previously
scheduled start at the end of 2015.
($1 = 6.3445 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Stephen Coates)