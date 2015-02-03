(Updates with source-based information)
Feb 2 Walt Disney Co will push back the
opening of Shanghai Disneyland until the first half of 2016 from
a scheduled start at the end of this year due to an expansion of
its plans for the theme park, said a person familiar with the
matter.
Results from consumer studies and weather concerns had also
played a part in the decision, said the person, adding that the
change would likely be confirmed by the company on a Tuesday
conference call.
U.S.-based Walt Disney officials were not immediately
available to comment.
The $5.5 billion theme park is being jointly developed with
China's state-owned Shanghai Shendi Group.
In April, the firms said they would increase investment in
the theme park by $800 million, which would be used primarily to
fund additional attractions.
The news was earlier reported by the Wall Street Journal.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru, Lisa Richwine
in Los Angeles and Jane Lanhee Lee in Shanghai; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker and Edwina Gibbs)