Oct 23 Walt Disney Co's sports network
ESPN said it will not make its content available on YouTube, due
to the recently announced ad-free subscription-based offering
coined YouTube Red.
Alphabet Inc's YouTube said on Wednesday it will
launch YouTube Red, a $10-a-month subscription option that lets
viewers watch videos without interruption from advertisements,
in the United States on Oct. 28.
"ESPN is not currently part of the Red service. Content
previously available on the free YouTube service will be
available across ESPN digital properties," ESPN said in a
statement.
Disney, ESPN's parent company, however, has signed a deal to
include its content on YouTube Red, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1PGYePy)
Disney and YouTube could not immediately be reached for
comments.
(Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru and Jessica Toonkel in
New York; Editing by Savio D'Souza)