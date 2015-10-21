U.S. governing body facing expulsion from ICC
The United States of America Cricket Association (USACA) faces expulsion from the International Cricket Council (ICC) in June, the sport's global governing body said on Monday.
Walt Disney Co's sports network ESPN is planning to cut up to 350 jobs, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
The job cuts would be announced to employees as early as Wednesday, Bloomberg said on Tuesday. (bloom.bg/1NSIBEG)
Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The job cuts come after Disney said in August it expects lower revenue due to a decline in subscribers and that ESPN had experienced "modest" subscriber losses as customers increasingly prefer digital platforms for entertainment.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
IBF, WBA and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is eager for a rematch with Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko following the pair's thrilling fight at Wembley on Saturday.