Walt Disney Co is doubling its stake in youth-focused digital media company Vice Media to $400 million, a source familiar with the matter said.

The deal will boost Disney's stake in Vice to about 10 percent and values the company at more than $4 billion, the source said.

FT first reported the news on Tuesday. (on.ft.com/21MuwNK)

Disney was not immediately available for comment.

