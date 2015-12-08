Fox News co-president Shine resigns as harassment scandal rumbles on
Bill Shine, co-president of Fox News Channel, has become the latest executive to resign in the wake of a sexual misconduct scandal at the cable channel.
Walt Disney Co is doubling its stake in youth-focused digital media company Vice Media to $400 million, a source familiar with the matter said.
The deal will boost Disney's stake in Vice to about 10 percent and values the company at more than $4 billion, the source said.
FT first reported the news on Tuesday. (on.ft.com/21MuwNK)
Disney was not immediately available for comment.
Hollywood writers and representatives of movie and television conglomerates on Monday resumed contract talks aimed at staving off a strike as early as Tuesday that could black out TV talk shows and soap operas.