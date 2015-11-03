Nov 3 Walt Disney Co will invest $200
million in edgy video maker Vice Media, known for its coverage
of current affairs for the Millennial generation, a person
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Financial Times had reported the news earlier on Tuesday.
Separately, Vice said it would take over H2, a spinoff from
the History channel that is owned by A&E Networks - a joint
venture of Disney, Hearst Corp and NBC Universal Inc.
A&E had invested $250 million for a 10 percent stake in Vice
last year, then valuing the company at $2.5 billion.
The new channel - working title "Viceland" - will be
launched early next year with prime-time shows including
"Gaycation", with Ellen Page and Ian Daniel, "Huang's World",
Noisey, and Weediquette, the companies said in a statement.
Started in 1994 as a Montreal punk magazine, Vice has grown
into a global multimedia brand with print, television and online
content as well as a record label and book publishing.
Vice, which won an Emmy award last year, has carved a niche
for itself at a time when TV networks have struggled with
bringing news to many young consumers who access their news
through digital and social media channels.
