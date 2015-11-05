Nov 5 Users of PlayStation Vue, Sony Corp's
cloud-based TV service in the United States, will soon
be able to stream content from channels owned by Walt Disney Co
, including ESPN, ABC Family and the Disney Channel.
The companies did not provide details on when the
programming, including shows such as "Sportscenter" and "Pretty
Little Liars", will be made available to Vue subscribers.
PlayStation Vue can be used by PlayStation 4 and 3 users and
can be accessed on Apple iPads and iPhones through the
PlayStation Vue mobile app.
Sony already has streaming deals for channels such as Viacom
Inc's MTV and VH1 as well as channels owned by CBS Corp
and AMC Networks Inc and Twenty-First Century
Fox Inc's Fox channels, including FX.
Disney, which is scheduled to report financial results after
markets close on Thursday, sparked a media meltdown in August
when said its powerhouse sports channel ESPN was experiencing a
fall in subscribers as viewers move to digital platforms.
Time Warner Inc said on Wednesday that ratings were
falling for its key entertainment networks in the United States.
The company said it was evaluating whether to retain rights
on its content for a longer period before licensing it to
third-party streaming services.
Programming from Time Warner's TNT, TCM and Cartoon Network
channels is already available on the PlayStation Vue service.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted
Kerr)