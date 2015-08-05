By Lisa Richwine
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Aug 5 Walt Disney Co has
acknowledged that even powerhouse network ESPN and its live
sports programming are not insulated from the massive changes
shaking up the television landscape, confirming warnings from
skeptics.
The entertainment giant's frank admission raised questions
about whether the pace of "cord cutting," or dropping of pay TV
service, will hasten.
"There has been this enormous run with ESPN without any
speed bumps of any kind over the last decade," said Marc Ganis,
president of SportsCorp, a sports business consulting firm. "Now
there is a disruption in the flight path."
Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger said on Tuesday that ESPN
has seen "modest" declines in subscribers as viewers move to
cheaper digital platforms. He would not be more specific but he
defended the network's ability to navigate the shifts.
It did not convince some investors as Disney shares dropped
9.2 percent to $110.53 on Wednesday after the company warned
that subscriber losses as well as currency impacts will hit
profits.
Some Wall Street analysts are also concerned about ESPN's
rising costs for sports rights as pay TV comes under pressure
from new players.
In a note to clients, Nomura Securities International said,
"ESPN and cable ecosystem-related fears may become marginally
greater concerns in the minds of investors, this despite the
power of the ESPN brand and, what we believe to be its ability
to benefit from new online and direct-to-consumer monetization
potential."
Disney executives are realists about the impact of
technology and changing viewing habits, particularly among
younger audiences, Iger said. But he said he expected the
expanded basic cable package with ESPN and hundreds of other
channels to "remain the dominant package of choice for some
years to come."
Iger said he does not plan to take any radical steps in the
near term to sell ESPN online.
He also stressed that live viewing on ESPN remains strong.
On TV, 83 percent of households tuned in to ESPN at some point
during the first quarter of the year. ESPN has rights to major
sporting events locked up for years.
Live sports are one of the few types of programming that
still draw massive audiences at one time, making them valuable
to advertisers. And for many customers, sports is the reason
they keep their pay TV subscriptions.
"All this adds up to a very strong hand and gives us
enormous confidence in ESPN's future no matter how technology
disrupts the media business," Iger said.
Some analysts agreed. "Their claim on audiences that
advertisers want to get in front of - people that watch big,
live sporting events - is very strong," said Barton Crockett,
analyst at FBR Capital Markets.
Iger, speaking on the company's quarterly conference call,
said 80 percent of ESPN's customer losses came from a reduction
in the number of households that subscribe to pay TV, and only a
small percentage from customers taking slimmer channel bundles.
SNL Kagan estimates ESPN will average 94.6 million
subscribers this year, down from 98.8 million in 2012.
Iger said Disney's contracts provide flexibility to sell
channels directly to consumers if the marketplace changes. The
company is testing new approaches, such as putting ESPN on Dish
Network Corp's $20-a-month Sling TV package.
Ganis, who believes ESPN is well-positioned to weather the
industry's shifts, applauded the company for looking for ways to
adapt. "It's better to be focused on it now when it's just a
million or so before it becomes a much larger number," he said.
