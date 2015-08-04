Aug 4 Media company Walt Disney Co's revenue rose 5.1 percent in the third quarter as its TV networks pulled in higher fees and theme parks attracted more visitors.

Revenue rose to $13.10 billion in the quarter ended June 27 from $12.47 billion a year earlier, the company said on Tuesday.

Net income climbed to $2.48 billion, or $1.45 per share, from $2.25 billion, or $1.28 per share. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)