Feb 9 Media company Walt Disney Co reported a 13.8 percent jump in quarterly revenue, driven by the blockbuster release of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens".

Revenue rose to $15.24 billion in the first quarter ended Jan. 2 from $13.39 billion a year earlier, the company said on Tuesday.

Quarterly net income rose to a record $2.88 billion, or $1.73 per share, from $2.18 billion, or $1.27 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rodney Joyce)