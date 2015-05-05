(Adds CEO and analyst comment, details; updates shares)
By Abhirup Roy
May 5 Walt Disney Co's quarterly revenue
beat analysts' expectations, helped by increased spending by
visitors at its theme parks and strength in the company's TV
networks business.
The company's shares rose as much as 2 percent to a record
high of $113.30 in early trading. Up to Monday's close, they had
gained 38 percent in the past year.
Results for the quarter were also boosted by a surge in
sales of toys and merchandise related to blockbuster animated
film "Frozen".
While the studio business failed to keep pace with last
year's "Frozen"-fueled growth, "The Avengers: Age of Ultron" is
expected to boost revenue in the current quarter.
The sequel opened last weekend with $191.2 million in ticket
sales in the United States and Canada - the second-biggest
opening of all time.
"As much as the quarter itself was strong the outlook for
the next few quarters, with so many big franchise properties
coming to market, looks to be just as good," Macquarie Research
analyst Timothy Nollen told Reuters.
Revenue at theme parks rose 6 percent to $3.76 billion,
pushing up the unit's operating income 24 percent as ticket
prices and hotel room rates increased and visitors spent more on
food, drinks and merchandise.
Total revenue rose 7 percent to $12.46 billion in the second
quarter ended March 28, topping the average analyst estimate of
$12.25 billion.
Net income attributable to Walt Disney of $1.23 per share
also beat the average analyst estimate of $1.11 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Walt Disney's media networks business, which includes sports
powerhouse ESPN, the Disney channels and ABC, reported a 13
percent rise in revenue to $5.81 billion, helped by higher ad
sales and affiliate fees.
Higher programming and production costs at ESPN, however,
pushed the unit's operating income down 2 percent.
ESPN is engaged in a fight with Verizon Inc over
customised TV packages that leave the sports network out of the
basic channel bundle. The network sued Verizon last week, saying
it was violating their contract.
"We are certainly willing to work with various distributors
to come up with packages that are of value to their consumers
and also continue to provide value for us," Disney Chief
Executive Bob Iger said in an interview on CNBC.
Revenue at the studio business dropped 6 percent to $1.69
billion, while sales at the consumer products division rose 10
percent.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; Editing
by Joyjeet Das and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)