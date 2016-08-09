Aug 9 Walt Disney Co reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly revenue, fueled by the box-office success of "The Jungle Book".

The net income attributable to the company rose to $2.6 billion, or $1.59 per share, in the third quarter ended July 2, from $2.48 billion, or $1.45 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $14.28 billion from $13.10 billion.

Disney also said it is acquiring a 33 percent stake in BAMTech, a video streaming company formed by Major League Baseball (MLB), for $1 billion. The company has the option to acquire a majority ownership in the coming years. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)