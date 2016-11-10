(Corrects paragraph 2 to say fourth quarter ended Oct. 1, not
Oct. 3)
Nov 10 Walt Disney Co reported a 2.7
percent fall in quarterly revenue, reflecting lower advertising
revenue from sports network ESPN as well as an extra week last
year.
Net income attributable to the company, which also owns the
ABC TV network, rose to $1.77 billion, or $1.10 per share, in
the fiscal fourth quarter ended Oct. 1 from $1.61 billion, or 95
cents per share, a year earlier.
Disney's revenue fell to $13.14 billion from $13.51 billion.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Arunima Banerjee in
Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)