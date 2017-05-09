(Adds Disney comment on digital services featuring ESPN,
analyst comment )
By Lisa Richwine and Rishika Sadam
May 9 A decline in subscribers and higher
programming costs at cash-cow ESPN weighed on shares of Walt
Disney Co on Tuesday, overshadowing a quarterly profit
that topped Wall Street estimates.
Investors have been closely watching how ESPN navigates the
shakeup in television as viewers defect from traditional pay TV
services and online services proliferate. Chief Executive Bob
Iger told analysts that Disney added customers on new digital
platforms, but not enough to make up for subscriber losses from
expanded basic cable packages.
Shares of the world's biggest entertainment company dropped
2.4 percent in after-hours trading.
Disney's January through March profit beat analysts'
estimates as the company benefited from the success of
live-action fairy tale adaptation "Beauty and the Beast" plus a
new theme park in China. Total attendance to date at the
Shanghai park will cross 10 million visitors in the coming days,
faster than Disney projected, Iger said.
For the quarter, adjusted earnings per share hit $1.50,
ahead of analysts' projection of $1.41, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Overall revenue for the quarter rose 2.8 percent to $13.34
billion, but missed an analysts' estimate of $13.45 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The cable division recorded a 3 percent drop in operating
income to $1.79 billion.
ESPN lost subscribers during the quarter and was hit with
higher programming costs, in part due to a new, more costly NBA
contract, Disney said in its earnings report. Fewer subscribers
means less revenue for ESPN, which is locked into sports
programming contracts for several years.
"Lower numbers of people paying for television is a big
problem for ESPN, given the cost structure they have with sports
rights over the next several years," said BTIG analyst Richard
Greenfield.
Iger said Disney was adapting quickly to the changing TV
marketplace and was encouraged by consumer interest in digital
services that feature ESPN, such as Dish Network Corp's
Sling TV and Sony Corp's PlayStation Vue.
"The substantial growth we're already seeing makes us
bullish on the future of these nascent offerings," Iger said.
"Right now, they're a small part of the pay TV universe, but we
believe they'll be a much bigger part of the business going
forward."
Disney also is preparing to launch an ESPN subscription
streaming service and bought a 33 percent stake in
video-streaming company BAMTech for $1 billion last year.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $2.39 billion
in the second quarter ended April 1, from $2.14 billion a year
earlier.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Rigby
and Andrew Hay)