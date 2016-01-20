Bronski Beat and baggy jeans, AIDS movie takes Cannes back to the 80s
CANNES, France Remember the days when AIDS was considered by some to be a "gay plague" and the word "condom" was taboo in polite company?
Walt Disney Studios said on Wednesday "Star Wars: Episode VIII" will be released on Dec. 15, 2017, seven months later than originally scheduled.
"The move follows the extraordinary success of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens", which was the first Star Wars movie to premiere in December," Walt Disney Co's studio said in a statement.
The Hollywood studio also said the release date for "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" has been advanced to May 26, 2017 from July 7, 2017.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
CANNES, France Remember the days when AIDS was considered by some to be a "gay plague" and the word "condom" was taboo in polite company?
LOS ANGELES As co-creator David Lynch introduced the first screening of his much-anticipated revival of the 1990s TV series "Twin Peaks", he evoked the image of the tall green Douglas fir trees that came to define the mysterious small town setting of his show.