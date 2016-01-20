Cast members Daisy Ridley and John Boyega (2nd R) pose for pictures with Star Wars characters BB-8 (R) and R2-D2 (L) at the China Premiere of the film ''Star Wars: The Force Awakens'' in Shanghai, China, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Walt Disney Studios said on Wednesday "Star Wars: Episode VIII" will be released on Dec. 15, 2017, seven months later than originally scheduled.

"The move follows the extraordinary success of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens", which was the first Star Wars movie to premiere in December," Walt Disney Co's studio said in a statement.

The Hollywood studio also said the release date for "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" has been advanced to May 26, 2017 from July 7, 2017.

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)