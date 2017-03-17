(Adds Disney response)
March 17 Two Florida subsidiaries of Walt Disney
Co have agreed to provide $3.8 million in back wages to
comply with federal law, the U.S. Labor Department said on
Friday.
The wages will be paid to 16,339 employees at the two units
-- Disney Vacation Club Management Corp and Walt Disney Parks
and Resorts U.S. Inc -- after U.S. officials found violations
regarding minimum wage, overtime and record-keeping, the
department said.
"The Department of Labor has identified a group of cast
members who may have performed work outside of their scheduled
shift, and we will be providing a one-time payment to resolve
this," a Walt Disney World Resort spokeswoman told Reuters.
Disney's Parks and Resorts unit operates its parks and
resorts around the globe, including the Florida-based Walt
Disney World Resort.
"We are adjusting our procedures to avoid this in the
future," the spokeswoman said in an email.
