* ABC sued over new TV reality show, 'The Glass House'
* Lawsuit calls ABC show "carbon copy" of 'Big Brother'
* ABC show scheduled to begin airing June 18
* ABC says CBS lawsuit lacks merit
By Jonathan Stempel
May 10 CBS has sued rival ABC, accusing it of
cloning its long-running U.S. summer series "Big Brother" with
its new reality TV show, "The Glass House."
Thursday's copyright infringement lawsuit contends the new
ABC show is a "carbon copy" of "Big Brother" and even employs 19
former producers and staff from that show.
Scheduled to begin airing on June 18, "Glass House" will
feature 14 contestants who are filmed continuously with cameras
as they live in a large house.
Viewer votes would help decide which contestants must leave
the house, with the last contestant remaining winning a
six-figure cash award. The U.S. version of "Big Brother" began
airing in 2000.
"If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, then CBS
should take pride in ABC's latest reality television project,"
which is an "obvious attempt" to capitalize on its success, the
complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Los Angeles said.
ABC said the lawsuit has no merit.
"The differences between 'Glass House' and 'Big Brother' are
both fundamental and obvious, ranging from 'Glass House''s
interactive elements and audience participation to its
deployment of cutting edge technologies," a spokeswoman said.
CBS is seeking an injunction to stop ABC from airing 'Glass
House,' plus $500,000 for each violation of non-disclosure
agreements that former 'Big Brother' staff had signed.
It also accuses the defendants of misappropriation of trade
secrets and breach of contract.
The lawsuit was filed by CBS Broadcasting Inc, a unit of CBS
Corp against ABC, its parent Walt Disney Co and
several individual producers and staff.
The case is CBS Broadcasting Inc v. American Broadcasting
Cos et al, U.S. District Court, Central District of California,
No. 12-04073.