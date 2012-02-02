Feb 2 Walt Disney Co, which owns a
controlling stake in India's UTV Software Communications Ltd
, will acquire the latter's shares at or below 1,100
rupees, according to a public announcement in the Economic Times
newspaper.
The U.S. company earlier said it would pay 835.03 rupees to
1,000 rupees a share for the acquisition.
Walt Disney has received "adequate shares" at or below 1,100
rupees, the entertainment conglomerate said, adding that its
stake would exceed 90 percent of UTV's share capital if it
accepts these shares.
Walt Disney will start the process to delist UTV shares from
local stock exchanges after Feb. 6, according to the
announcement.
Ronnie Screwala, the chief executive of UTV, has been named
the managing director of the Walt Disney Company India, the U.S.
company had said on Wednesday.
UTV produces television content in India with distribution
in20 countries across 27 channels. It also owns six channels.
Disney currently owns India's kids' television networks Disney
Channel, Disney XD and Hungama.