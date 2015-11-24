* Judge approves rules for January auction
* Unions, retirees oppose sale that seeks to end labor pacts
* Walter Energy warns liquidity to run out by February
By Tracy Rucinski
CHICAGO, Nov 24 Bankrupt Walter Energy Inc
received court approval on Tuesday to auction its
coal assets as part of a proposal to emerge from bankruptcy that
has faced fierce opposition from unions and retirees in its home
state of Alabama.
Walter Energy is one of four debt-laden U.S. coal producers
that have sought Chapter 11 protection this year as plummeting
commodity prices, weak demand and increased environmental
regulation hurt operations.
The company has an offer from senior lenders for assets set
to go on the auction block, including its mines in Alabama - the
heart of its business - in exchange for cancelling $1.25 billion
of its debt.
The lenders have also offered $5.4 million in cash.
The lenders' bid is subject to a higher proposal at the
auction. The money raised will be distributed to other
creditors.
To appease lenders' demands for the sale, Walter Energy has
asked for court approval to reject collective bargaining
agreements for more than 800 union workers and terminate
retirement benefits for some 3,000 retirees.
United Mine Workers of America opposes the plan.
"If successful, Walter Energy will force many retirees into
making life or death decisions about getting needed health care
or buying food," UMWA said in a statement on Tuesday.
"Nobody gave them their health care and pension benefits -
they earned them," it said.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Tamara Mitchell approved the rules for
the auction, scheduled for Jan. 5, on Tuesday, and reminded
workers and retirees in the court room that a separate hearing
would be held on Dec 15. and Dec. 16 to discuss the labor pacts.
A hearing to approve the result of the auction is set for
Jan. 6.
Walter Energy, which exports metallurgical coal globally,
warned in court documents that its liquidity will run out by the
end of January if the sale does not go through.
More than 90 percent of Walter Energy's coal sales in 2014
consisted of steel-making coal, which has suffered depressed
prices and low demand from China. The company also produces coke
and natural gas, besides thermal coal. Its operations in Canada
are not part of the auction.
The case is In re Walter Energy Inc., 15-02741, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Northern District of Alabama (Birmingham).
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Bernard Orr)